Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Five Oceans Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

