Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,149. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

