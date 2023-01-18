Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.6 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at 3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.62. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of 2.70 and a 12 month high of 3.55.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DMPZF)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.