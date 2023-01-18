Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.6 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at 3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.62. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of 2.70 and a 12 month high of 3.55.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

