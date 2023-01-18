Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.28. 18,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,550. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $526.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.74 and a 200-day moving average of $362.89.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
