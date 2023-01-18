Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 890.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591,352 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186,590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV remained flat at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,401 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.