Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.18. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

