Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 82,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

