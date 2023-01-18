Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

