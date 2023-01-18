Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

