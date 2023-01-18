Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 300,600 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 890.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV remained flat at $23.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 188,401 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

