Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.76. 35,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,337. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $241.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

