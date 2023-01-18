Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,784. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

