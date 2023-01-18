Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMO traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,902. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

