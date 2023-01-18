Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 430,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,144,426. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

