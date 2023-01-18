Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

