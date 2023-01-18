dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.26 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00006616 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $79.26 million and $58.70 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00435812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.58 or 0.30590810 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00746217 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.