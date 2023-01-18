E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,303,200 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the December 15th total of 1,237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,202.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENAKF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

