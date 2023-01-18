EAC Trading 155.8% Higher This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 155.8% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $8,231.69 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00401452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03677699 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,562.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.