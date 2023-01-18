Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

