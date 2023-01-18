Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00432318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.14 or 0.30345523 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00768790 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,248,802 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

