Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

