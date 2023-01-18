Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $356.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.78. The firm has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

