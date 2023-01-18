Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.47.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Danske cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($59.35) to €50.80 ($55.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

