Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of AVY opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $209.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

