Ellevest Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,761 shares of company stock worth $25,501,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

