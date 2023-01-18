Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $324.75.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
