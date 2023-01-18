Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 63,005 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.