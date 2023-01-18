Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 63,005 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 273.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

