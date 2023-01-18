Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 6,957 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

UPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. 37,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

