Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

