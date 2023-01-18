Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 648,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,857. The company has a market cap of $253.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

