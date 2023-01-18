Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 17,317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $435.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

