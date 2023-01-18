Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,912 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

