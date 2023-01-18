Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 338,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,613. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.30 ($19.89) to €18.20 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engie from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.50 ($20.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

