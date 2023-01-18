Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group stock opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

