Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 143,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 590,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,883. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ensysce Biosciences

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.