Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,930 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Entain Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GMVHF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

