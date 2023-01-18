Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,500,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. 73,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

