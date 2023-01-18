Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $41.97 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $20.59 or 0.00099167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $41.97 million and $1.20 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

