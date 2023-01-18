Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00007748 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $104.40 million and $1.16 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,771.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00401473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00787294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00099181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00579163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00206426 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,866,183 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

