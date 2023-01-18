Evmos (EVMOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Evmos has a total market cap of $140.82 million and $1.46 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00436481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.00 or 0.30637740 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00754131 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

