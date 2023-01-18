Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

