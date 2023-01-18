Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $640.24

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $640.24 and last traded at $631.17, with a volume of 2018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $627.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.57.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.4% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

