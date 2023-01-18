Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $640.24

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $640.24 and last traded at $631.17, with a volume of 2018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $627.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.
Fair Isaac Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.4% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Articles
