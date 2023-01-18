Fastenal (FAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.
FAST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.
In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.
Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.
