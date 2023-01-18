FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $111,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.