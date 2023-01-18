Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.61) to €29.60 ($32.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

