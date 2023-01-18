Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $193.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00021158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00430411 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,314.51 or 0.30211664 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00764245 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 365,247,232 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.