Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 68.6% in December

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,600 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 1,821,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

