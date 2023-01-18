Financial Analysis: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $165.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.83 $2.00 billion $11.47 12.27 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 14.22% 24.41% 3.78% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Financial Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

