First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FN opened at C$38.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.33. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,028.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,919,702 shares in the company, valued at C$294,058,535.26. Insiders have purchased 29,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,300 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

