First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
First National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FN opened at C$38.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.33. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at First National Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
Recommended Stories
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.